Covid-19: Myanmar logs 31 cases of Omicron sub-variant

Yangon [Myanmar], March 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar confirmed its first batch of 31 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant's BA.2 sub-lineage on Friday, the Ministry of Health said. The confirmed cases were found in 31 suspected cases of COVID-19 positive patients which were tested on March 15, the ministry said.

As of Friday, the Southeast Asian country has reported 608,384 confirmed cases from the virus with 19,420 deaths. A total of 562,905 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far and the daily positivity rate on Friday is 3.04 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

