Zelenskyy speaks to European Council President, discusses Ukraine's EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) spoke to European Council President Charles Michel and discussed further strengthening of support to the war-torn country and also the membership of the European Union (EU) to Ukraine. "Discussed with President of the Council Charles Michel @eucopresident further support to in countering aggression, strengthening the anti-war coalition, prospects for restoring peace in. Special attention was paid to our movement towards membership in the #EU," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

The European Council President Michel in a series of tweets talked about the discussion and the proposal of setting up a solidarity fund with Ukraine. "We exchanged views with the President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening our consolidated support for Ukraine. Specific elements of the current talks between Ukraine and Russia were discussed," Michel said, adding, "We support the establishment of the Solidarity Fund with Ukraine to provide basic services and address the urgent needs of citizens."

"The fund will provide liquidity to the ongoing support of the government and in the long run will be the basis for rebuilding a free and democratic Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. Partners can contribute to the Fund through an international donors' conference," Michel explained. Reiterating the EU's support to Ukraine in its war effort against Russia, Michel said, "We are building a broad anti-war coalition. The courage and resilience shown by Ukrainians is impressive. The EU will continue to support you in the face of Kremlin aggression."

Meanwhile, in a video address on the same day, Zelenskyy commented on the Ukrainian-Russian talks on a possible ceasefire, "It is time to meet. It is time to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the justice for Ukraine," Sputnik reported. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the growing number of civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict while talking about the efforts to bring an end to the war.

The developments come amidst the scheduled visit of US President Joe Biden to Brussels on March 24 to attend an extraordinary NATO summit as well as participate in a European Council Summit. (ANI)

