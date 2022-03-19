Left Menu

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Kabul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-03-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 08:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Afghanistan
  • Afghanistan

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 19-03-2022, 07:23:12 IST, Lat: 34.68 & Long: 65.45, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 344km W of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

