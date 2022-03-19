Pakistan Democratic Movement to hold long march against Imran Khan govt in Islamabad on March 27

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has amended its plan to hold a long march on March 27 in order to counter the Imran Khan government, local media reported. PDM amended its plan after Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government planned to hold a rally at Islamabad's D-Chowk on March 27. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a key ally of the PTI-led government, has advised both the ruling party and the opposition to call off their rallies as they could lead to a violent clash, Dawn newspaper reported.

"The long march will enter Islamabad on March 27 and it may stay there for two or more days. The decision has been taken in the light of directives of the party leadership -- Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif," Punjab Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s secretary-general Sardar Awais Leghari said. Last week, the PDM had put back the arrival of its march in Islamabad to March 25 from March 23 because of the OIC foreign ministers' meeting, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the schedule, the party will kick its trek from Lahore on March 24. Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice president, and Hamza Shehbaz will lead the cavalcade. It will reach Gujranwala the next day and stay there for the night. On March 26, the activists will leave for Rawalpindi, where contingents from other parts of the country will reach the next day and leave together for Islamabad, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a call to workers of his party to reach D-Chowk on March 27 for the country's "biggest-ever rally", Dawn newspaper reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)