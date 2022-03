UK Foreign Secretary believes sanctions against Russian businessmen will not be lifted

London [UK], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believes that the sanctions against Russian businessmen imposed over the military operation in Ukraine will not be lifted. "It's extremely difficult. These oligarchs have enabled Vladimir Putin to do what he's doing. There is blood on his hands," Truss told the Times newspaper when asked if the sanctions against the Russian businessman will be lifted.

She added that Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owned FC Chelsea, was unlikely to return to the United Kingdom. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposing harsh sanctions on Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)