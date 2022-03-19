Left Menu

Pakistan reports 483 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 483 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:30 IST
Pakistan reports 483 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 483 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday. According to NCOC, a total of 39,067 samples were tested, out of which 483 turned out to be positive, ARY News reported.

The nationwide COVID-19 test positivity ratio remained 1.23 per cent, according to the NCOC data. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 mounted to 30,328 with the addition of two fatalities.

Recently, the NCOC announced the withdrawal of all COVID-19 related restrictions in Pakistan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022