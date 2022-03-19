Left Menu

Four children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar

At least four children were killed in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district on Friday, local media reported.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 13:03 IST
Four children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least four children were killed in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district on Friday, local media reported. Provincial officials of the southeastern Kandahar province said that a rocket explosion has claimed the lives of four children in Sha Walikot district of the province on Friday morning, Khaama Press reported.

The police headquarters of the province confirmed and said that the incident took place in the sixth district of the province. Khaama Press cited a statement released by the headquarter that reads the unexploded rocket detonated after the minors played with it.

Meanwhile, another rocket that landed in Garda Serai district of Paktia province killed two and wounded more on Friday, Khaama Press reported. It is the third explosion in the past ten days that kills and wounds civilians who are mostly children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022