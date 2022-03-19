Left Menu

Russia has never used energy resources as pressure instrument: Foreign Ministry

Moscow has never used the export of energy resources as an instrument of political pressure, since Russian energy companies have always fully fulfilled their obligations and continue to do so now, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 13:49 IST
Moscow [Russia], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has never used the export of energy resources as an instrument of political pressure, since Russian energy companies have always fully fulfilled their obligations and continue to do so now, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik. "Moscow has never used the export of energy resources as an instrument of political pressure. Russian energy companies have always fully fulfilled their obligations. They continue to do so now," he said.

In addition, Paramonov noted that Italy is very concerned about the future of energy supplies from Russia. "Given Rome's significant dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, that reaches 40-45%, the rejection of reliable mechanisms for transporting energy resources that have developed over many decades would have extremely negative consequences for the Italian economy and for all Italians," the diplomat stressed. (ANI/Sputnik)

