Russian forces destroy Ukrainian sabotage unit on American vehicles: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:42 IST
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian sabotage unit on American vehicles: Defense Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all-terrain military vehicles. After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed," the defence ministry said.

The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone. (ANI/Sputnik)

