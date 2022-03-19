Left Menu

PM Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi

Ahead of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:40 IST
PM Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi
PM Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Kishida arrived here in the national capital on his two-day visit to India beginning today. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport.

Japanese Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with PM Modi. This is Kishida's first such visit in his role as Prime Minister and the Summit would be the first meeting between the two leaders. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Last year witnessed increasing bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan and further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Both nations also witnessed further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022