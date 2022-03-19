Left Menu

France commemorates 60 years of signing Evian Accords that ended Algerian war

At an Elysee Palace ceremony on Saturday, France commemorated 60 years of the signing of the Evian Accords which ended the Algerian war and paved the way for Algeria's independence from France.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:11 IST
France commemorates 60 years of signing Evian Accords that ended Algerian war
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

At an Elysee Palace ceremony on Saturday, France commemorated 60 years of the signing of the Evian Accords which ended the Algerian war and paved the way for Algeria's independence from France. According to some experts, France and Algeria have had good ties for four decades. Luis Martinez, a Maghreb researcher at Sciences Po university in Paris said "Generally, despite appearances and criticism, there has been a stable, very balanced relationship."

Good ties between Algeria and France come despite the devastation caused by the eight-year war of independence that finally ended after the signing of the Evian accords on March 18, 1962, reported France 24. As per the French historians, half a million civilians and combatants died - 400,000 of them Algerian - while the Algerian authorities believe some 1.5 million were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022