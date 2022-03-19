PM Modi, Kishida reiterate call for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China were discussed during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, where both leaders expressed the seriousness about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis and assessed broader implications for Indo-Pacific. Addressing a special briefing after the 14th India-Japan summit meeting between the two leaders, Shringla said both sides exchanged perspectives on the "global level issue."

"PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida emphasised on the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence and noted that there was no other path than dialogue for resolving the Ukraine crisis," the foreign secretary said. Shringla said that PM Modi expressed the seriousness of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine assessed its border implications, particularly for the Indo Pacific region.

"They emphasised that the contemporary global order had been built at UN charter international law and respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity," the foreign secretary said today. "Both the PMs discussed China, we informed Japan of the situation in Ladakh, the attempts of amassing the troops, and our talks with China on border-related issues... Japanese PM also briefed us on his own perspective vis-a-vis East and South China sea, Shringla said.

The Foreign Secretary further said that three agreements were concluded during a memorandum of cooperation on cyber security, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of sustainable development and a memorandum of cooperation on wastewater management. On the bilateral side, PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida discussed the entire range of areas including economic cooperation, digital cooperation, cooperation for the development of the NorthEast region of India, skill development etc, said Shringla.

PM Kishida arrived in New Delhi on a two-day India visit on Saturday. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

Last year witnessed increasing bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan, and further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The two sides maintained the momentum in ties through virtual meetings and phone calls despite the pandemic.

Prime Minister spoke to the then Japanese Prime Minister Suga on April 26, 2021, to exchange views on the management of the pandemic and for strengthening cooperation in the post-COVID-19 world. Both nations also witnessed further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation. (ANI)

