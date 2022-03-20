Left Menu

Taiwan reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, including three locally transmitted infections and 118 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:18 IST
Taiwan reports 121 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, including three locally transmitted infections and 118 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Sunday. Of the new local infections, two were connected to a cluster involving a wedding in Chiayi, and the third was reported in Tainan, Xinhua reported citing the agency.

Notably, Taiwan reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the highest daily number of cases originating overseas since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the country has reported 21,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, including 15,503 local infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022