4 dead, several missing after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh's Shitalakshya river

At least four people died and dozens remain missing after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakshya river in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, according to local media.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least four people died and dozens remain missing after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakshya river in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, according to local media. The ferry was carrying at least 50 passengers on board sank in the river after it was hit by a cargo vessel at around 2 pm local (time), Dhaka Tribune reported.

One of the deceased has been identified as Joynal Abedin. Three other victims, including two women and a child, could not be identified, as per the media outlet. The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) along with the river police, navy and the coast guard have started rescue operations in the area following the accident.

Fire service diving teams are also taking part in the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

