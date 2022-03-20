Left Menu

Imran Khan lauds India for its foreign policy, says it's for betterment of people

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that the foreign policy of India is independent and for the betterment of the people.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2022
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that the foreign policy of India is independent and for the betterment of people. This comes when Imran Khan is scheduled to face the opposition's no-confidence motion against him. A session of the National Assembly has been called on March 25.

During a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan lauded India and said that the country imported oil from Russia despite American sanctions and is an ally of the US as well - his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday. "I praise our neighbouring country as they always had independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people," he said.

"I haven't bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," Imran was quoted by The Express Tribune as saying. On March 8, US President Joe Biden announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine." The move made by the US is unilateral, without its European allies. Notably, there were some disagreements among European nations about whether to ban Russian energy imports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

