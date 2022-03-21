Left Menu

Afghan activists in Kabul urges US to unfreeze Afghanistan's reserves

Civil activists in Kabul urged US President Joe Biden for the release of Afghanistan's reserves to prevent the collapse of the country's economy.

Updated: 21-03-2022 02:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Civil activists in Kabul urged US President Joe Biden for the release of Afghanistan's reserves to prevent the collapse of the country's economy. Freezing the assets has stopped hundreds of projects across the country. The US has preserved billions of frozen assets for the victims of the 9/11 attacks, reported Khaama Press.

The activists in a press conference on Sunday said no Afghan was involved in 9/11 so they urged the international community especially the US to unfreeze the assets of the Afghan people. They have also expressed concern about the private sector being in a dire economic situation as USD 2 billion in the total money frozen belongs to them, reported Khaama Press.

"Projects worth millions of dollars have been stopped. Afghans cannot even do business with the US and Asian countries. Our businessmen cannot buy things from other countries nor can they import," said a participant of the conference. This is the latest reaction of the Afghan people over the frozen assets of Afghanistan. The US has lately announced that they will allocate USD 3.5 billion to the victims of 9/11. (ANI)

