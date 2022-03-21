Former minister appeal Afghans to return to Afghanistan; ask Taliban to ensure basic rights

Former parliamentary affairs minister Farooq Wardak of Afghanistan on Sunday appealed Afghans, who have fled Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power, to return to the country and asked the Islamic Emirate to ensure civil and human rights of all citizens, local media reported. "The country is the common home of all Afghans and God-given rights of all citizens should be protected, but all the citizens also have same responsibilities," Wardak said in a statement as quoted by Pajhwok News Agency.

He also welcomed the coming back of some Afghans who had fled the country following the Taliban's takeover in August last year, while calling for the establishment of communication between the Taliban regime and the returnees. "It is the responsibility of the caretaker government to live up to its promises, give others a part in governance, prevent the repeat of the failed experience of Afghans' isolation and ensure the civil and human rights of its citizens," he further said.

The comments come days after the Taliban arrested three journalists from Tolo News for sharing news regarding the prohibition of airing foreign drama series amidst an ongoing crackdown against dissenting voices in Afghanistan. Notably, the Taliban on March 16 announced the formation of a commission titled "Repatriation and Connection" to invite Afghan figures back to Afghanistan, who had fled after the Islamic group seized power.

Following the Taliban takeover in August last year, thousands of Afghans left the country fearing reprisal from the Islamic group. The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)