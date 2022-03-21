Left Menu

Scotland's Edinburgh passes resolution for greater cooperation with Taiwan

Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh on Thursday passed a resolution calling for deepening of existing cooperation with Taiwan, a media report said.

ANI | Edinburgh | Updated: 21-03-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 06:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Scotland

Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh on Thursday passed a resolution calling for deepening of existing cooperation with Taiwan, a media report said. Edinburgh city council pledged to continue evaluating the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan and to submit a report to further promote and deepen existing cooperation between the two sides, Taiwan News reported.

The resolution that was passed in an online plenary session also affirmed the ongoing exchanges between Taiwan and Scotland related to green and renewable energy, smart cities, technology, culture, and education, the report said. The director-general of the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K.'s Edinburgh Office, Jason Lien, attended the virtual plenary meeting and delivered a speech highlighting the close cooperation between Taiwan and the Scottish city in recent years.

Thanking the city council for its support, Lien said he hopes the two sides can continue to deepen bilateral relations on the basis of shared values such as democracy and freedom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

