Japan, Cambodia agree to work together on China's maritime activities in South China Sea

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Sunday and agreed to work together on China's maritime activities in the South China Sea and North Korean issues.

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 21-03-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 06:59 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Sunday and agreed to work together on China's maritime activities in the South China Sea and North Korean issues. Kishida also expressed his respect for Cambodia's proactive efforts to break the deadlock in the situation in Myanmar, reported NHK World.

Over-exploitation and illegal fishing by China are hurting the world's marine resources and livelihoods. The conflict is major in China's backyard, the South China Sea (SCS) and East China Sea (ECS), where small nations like the Philippines and Indonesia regularly blame China for violations In their joint news conference, Kishida said a visit to Phnom Penh reminds him of the preciousness of peace. He said he greatly respects the indomitable spirit of the people of Cambodia, who rebuilt their country following a devastating civil war.

The leaders of Japan and Cambodia also exchanged views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed to work together to protect international order, reported NHK World. They agreed not to accept any attempt to change the status quo by force anywhere in the world, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The two leaders confirmed close cooperation between their countries at international meetings and other occasions, including meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that Cambodia chairs this year. Kishida said Japan plans to hold a special summit and invite ASEAN leaders, including Hun Sen. He noted that next year the two countries will mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, reported NHK World.

Hun Sen said as for the Ukraine crisis he calls for an immediate halt to the use of force and peaceful dialogue through diplomacy. He said Cambodia expresses its gratitude and appreciation for Japan's economic support and infrastructure development. Hun Sen added that his country intends to continue cooperating with Japan in security and other fields, reported NHK World.

Kishida later told reporters it is important to report exchanges with other Asian nations at the Group of Seven (G7) summit slated for Thursday. He noted that Japan is the only Asian nation taking part in it, and he pledged to promote unity among the international community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

