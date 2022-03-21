Left Menu

PM Modi, Morrison review ties, share vision to advance relations in virtual summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday held a constructive virtual summit where they reviewed the bilateral ties and shared their respective visions to advance this partnership, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:06 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a special briefing on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday held a constructive virtual summit where they reviewed the bilateral ties and shared their respective visions to advance this partnership, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday. During a special briefing following the conclusion of the India-Australia virtual summit between PM Modi and Morrison, Foreign Secretary said the Summit was very fruitful with a constructive, and warm exchange of views.

"The virtual summit reflects the close ties that exist between India and Australia, as also the shared vision of both Prime Ministers to advance this bilateral partnership," Shringla said. "PM Modi and PM Scott Morrison stressed on the high priority they attach to our bilateral relationship and the keen focus to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership further between our two countries," he added.

Shringla said that the summit today gave an opportunity to review the progress made since the last meeting which took place in 2020. "In reiteration to commitment to a progressive Indo pacific region, both leaders discussed calibrating and cooperating with each other on support to pacific island countries for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Foreign Secretary said.

"A significant outcome of the virtual summit was a decision to hold annual summits at the level of the Heads of Government, under the comprehensive strategic partnership. Australia would be the third country with which India will have an institutionalized annual summit," he added. Further, Shringla informed that the leaders exchanged their perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest, including shared concerns such as terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

