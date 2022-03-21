Left Menu

China demands Microsoft's Bing suspend auto-suggest feature for 7 days

China has ordered Microsoft's Bing global search platform to suspend the function of auto-complete predictions for seven days on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:25 IST
China demands Microsoft's Bing suspend auto-suggest feature for 7 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], March 21 (ANI/Sputnik): China has ordered Microsoft's Bing global search platform to suspend the function of auto-complete predictions for seven days on Monday. "The relevant government institution has requested that Bing China suspend the auto-suggest feature in mainland China for seven days in accordance with Chinese laws," the China office of the search engine said in a statement.

In December, the Chinese authorities ordered Bing to suspend the function for 30 days. In November, Internet search engine Yahoo pulled out of China due to the increasingly challenging business and legal environment. The Yahoo pullout came on the very same day as the implementation of China's Personal Information Protection Law, which curbs data collection by technology companies.

Yahoo was the second US technology firm to downsize operations there in less than a month following the closure of Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn social-networking site. In mid-October Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn said it was leaving China due to the country's tougher censorship regulations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022