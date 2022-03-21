Connect-IN Entrepreneurship Conclave to be held in Kathmandu on March 23

The third edition of Connect-IN (India-Nepal) International Entrepreneurship Conclave aimed at bringing Nepali and Indian entrepreneurs together is set to be held in Kathmandu on March 23, the organizers have announced. This conclave is co-organized by the Clock Business Innovations and Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

"Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had a few years ago highlighted India's policy towards startups and innovation. He (Indian Prime Minister) said that we have a million problems in our country but also we have a billion minds to solve them. So that's the very spirit behind our support for startups in our government policy and Industrial policy as well," Abhishek Upadhyay, first secretary- commerce at the Indian mission in Kathmandu told reporters. As per the organizers, the event will celebrate stories about passion, hard work, and commitment to fight the odds, especially during the start of any entrepreneurial journey.

Before the conclave, the participants had to go through three phases, which are Pre-incubation, Incubation, and Idea audition, as per the organizers. During the pre-incubation period, the Clock Business Innovation went around the nation, on an ideation tour, calling for the application and selection of startups.

Following it, an incubation program was held where 20 startups were mentored and trained by personalities from the entrepreneurial ecosystem for nine days. After completion of the incubation period, the next was the Idea audition where the 20 startups presented their business idea to the jury and 4 of them have been selected for the finale.

The finale which will be held on Wednesday will be inaugurated in presence of Nepal's Minister for Information and Communication, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki along with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra. (ANI)

