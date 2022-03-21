Left Menu

Pakistan Opposition slams Imran Khan's praise for India

Pakistan Opposition has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for lauding India's independent foreign policy and said that he was the one who had once begged US President Joe Biden for a phone call, revealing the truth of Islamabad's so-called foreign policy.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:42 IST
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI
Addressing reporters on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said "you were begging Biden for a phone call and now you tell us about your so-called independent foreign policy."

On Sunday, during a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said that foreign policy of India was independent and for the betterment of people. Addressing the rally, Khan lauded India and said that it imported oil from Russia despite American sanctions and is an ally of the US as well. Khan told his supporters that his foreign policy would also favour the people of Pakistan.

According to media reports, Pakistan's unsuccessful efforts to convince the Americans for a phone call from US President, after Biden was sworn in, had humiliated the country at the international level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

