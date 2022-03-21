Left Menu

Delhi to Doha flight takes off from Karachi after emergency landing

Over 100 passengers who were on a Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha flight which made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi on Monday due to technical reasons, have taken off in a relief flight for Doha, the airlines said.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:53 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Over 100 passengers who were on a Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha flight which made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi on Monday due to technical reasons, have taken off in a relief flight for Doha, the airlines said. Qatar Airways provided an update of the flight which had landed in Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. "Passengers on the diverted flight to Karachi, QR579, have now departed on a relief flight & will land in Doha at 4.15 PM local time where they will be assisted with their onward connections. Passengers were served breakfast and refreshments throughout their time in KHI," Qatar Airways tweeted.

The Qatar Airways QR579 from Delhi to Doha on March 21 was diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold, the airlines said in a statement earlier . According to the statement, the plane had landed safely in Karachi where emergency services were provided after the passengers safely disembarked. Qatar Airways also apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

