India has proved it is second to none in combating climate change: Tirumurti

India has proved it is second to none in combating climate change and it had made robust and enhanced pledges in Glasgow during COP-26, said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Monday (local time). Addressing the event "A World We Women and Girls Want: Lifestyle for the Environment (LIFE)" virtually, Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of International Solar Alliance was recently granted observer status in the United Nations.

"India is second to none when it comes to climate action and climate justice. We have made robust and enhanced pledges in Glasgow during COP-26. PM Modi's initiative of International Solar Alliance was recently granted observer status in the UN," India's Permanent Representative said today. He further said that India is also in the process of setting up the National Hydrogen Mission to tap into Green Hydrogen.

"Digital India is transforming the way services are delivered to our citizens, especially to women at the grassroots level," he added. The event consists of a Panel Discussion with eminent representatives of UN bodies, the Member States and the Government of India on policies and programmes that are gender-responsive, environmentally safe and promote mindful lifestyles while safeguarding and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)