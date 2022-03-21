Left Menu

Pakistan editors council slams Imran Khan for baseless allegations against media

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors on Sunday reprimanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded that government tender a collective apology over false and baseless allegations against the media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors on Sunday reprimanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded that government tender a collective apology over false and baseless allegations against the media. "Why not an application be submitted for action against you under the PECA Ordinance?" Daily Times quoted CPNE President Kazam Khan as saying in a statement while addressing Imran Khan.

CPNE president added that no one has abused the freedom of expression more than Khan. "Mr Prime Minister, you must be well aware of the punishment of slander in Riasat-e-Madinah. The court is requested to review its verdict of Sadiq and Amin regarding the prime minister," he stated according to the media outlet.

The Prime Minister was asked by the CPNE president to name media outlets that are receiving domestic and foreign aid. "Not just names, give evidence against them as well ... otherwise you need to tender an apology," he told the prime minister, adding that any restrictions on freedom of the press and baseless allegations against media will be challenged at every forum. "CPNE will also approach the court for legal proceedings under the defamation laws." (ANI)

