Pakistan invasion curtailed PoK's freedom rights, says UKPNP leader

Secretary Foreign Affairs of United Kashmir People's National Party, Jamil Maqsood said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir would be enjoying its freedom if Pakistan did not orchestrate the invasion of the region.

ANI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 22-03-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 06:55 IST
United Kashmir People's National Party organises rally in PoK's Muzaffarabad (Photo/Twitter: Sajid Hussain). Image Credit: ANI
Secretary Foreign Affairs of United Kashmir People's National Party, Jamil Maqsood said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir would be enjoying its freedom if Pakistan did not orchestrate the invasion of the region. Taking to Twitter, Maqsood wrote, "176th Foundation Day of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Today our state and we would have been enjoying if Pakistan didn't orchestrate a tribal Invasion on 22nd of October-1947. We are committed to peacefully unifying our state."

PoK is legitimately an inherent part of India. This territory has been under Pakistan's unlawful control ever since the Pakistan Army orchestrated the tribal invasion of the territory in October 1947. Earlier, UKPNP on Wednesday organized a rally in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to protest against Pakistan's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants in the rally held on the occasion of National Day of Jammu and Kashmir chanted slogans calling on UKPNP chairman and human rights activist Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri to move forward in the interest of Kashmiris. On Tuesday, UKPNP held a demonstration at the 'Broken Chair' monument in Switzerland's Geneva to condemn Pakistan's forcible occupation of Kashmir and denial of basic rights.

"We are here today to protest against serious human rights violations in Pakistan and its occupied Kashmir. We are here to ask the international community and the United Nations (UN) to intervene and to provide relief to the people who are victims of the (Pakistani) state policies," a protestor said while addressing the gathering."Pakistan has no locus-standi on its occupied Kashmir. It has illegally occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

