US Under Secretary Zeya holds talks with Pak leadership on Afghanistan, Ukraine

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya on Monday held talks with Pakistan leadership on several issues including relocation of Afghan refugees and the Ukraine crisis.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-03-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 08:28 IST
Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya holding talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi (Photo Credit: Uzra Zeya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya on Monday held talks with Pakistan leadership on several issues including relocation of Afghan refugees and the Ukraine crisis. Zeya separately met Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Pleasure meeting Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi to discuss our countries' enduring ties and 75 years of US - Pakistan partnership, gratitude for Afghan relocation and refugee-hosting, US support for Pakistan's CT efforts, the need for solidarity on Ukraine, and human rights," Zeya said in a tweet. Zeya began her trip in Islamabad on Monday where she will lead the US delegation to the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference and meet with senior government officials.

She also met members of civil society and international organizations. During her OIC engagements, the Under Secretary will highlight the deep and close ties between the United States and the OIC member states, underscore the need for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and advocate for human rights and freedoms for all.

The Under Secretary's bilateral meetings will address regional security developments, Pakistan's generous hosting of Afghan refugees and support for Afghan relocation efforts and worldwide condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Zeya is later slated to travel to Tunisia on March 23 and the United Arab Emirates, from March 27 to 29. (ANI)

