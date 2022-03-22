PM Modi, Morrison express concerns over Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison expressed serious concerns about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a joint statement said on Tuesday following the second virtual summit between the two leaders. "Leaders expressed their serious concerns about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the statement.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. "They agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue and its broader implications for the Indo-Pacific," the joint statement said. This comes a day after the Australian PM on Monday expressed apprehensions of the events of Europe spreading out to other regions, including the Indo-Pacific.

"Our meeting today is set at the very distressing backdrop of the war in Europe which must never happen in our own region. I very much want to thank you for the partnership that we have while we are obviously distressed at the terrible situation in Europe. Our focus is very much on what is occurring in the Indo-Pacific and ensuring that those events do not occur here," Morrison said while delivering his opening remarks at the second India-Australia Virtual Summit. In the joint statement, the two Prime Ministers expressed their shared commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo Pacific, supported by a robust regional architecture, with ASEAN at its centre.

They reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive and prosperous region in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic and political coercion. "Leaders underscored their commitment to the cooperation between India, Australia, Japan and the United States on advancing the Quad's positive and ambitious agenda to promote regional stability and prosperity. They welcomed the virtual meeting between Quad leaders in March 2022 and looked forward to the next in-person meeting in the coming months," the MEA said.

They also welcomed the close cooperation between India and Australia on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the briefing by Morrison on the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership. They also recognised Australia's commitment to not develop nuclear weapons and to uphold the highest standards of non-proliferation. (ANI)

