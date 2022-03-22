Left Menu

India, Australia condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and the use of proxies for cross-border terrorism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:19 IST
India, Australia condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
The Second Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison was held on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and the use of proxies for cross-border terrorism. In a joint statement following the India-Australia virtual summit on Monday, the two leaders stressed the need for all countries to take action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks.

"Recognising that terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in our region, the leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism," the joint statement read. "They reiterated the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, verifiable and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks," it added.

The two leaders agreed to continue to share information and coordinate on counter-terrorism efforts bilaterally, in Quad consultations and in multilateral fora. India has on several occasions said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan.

India's consistent position is that issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. New Delhi has maintained that the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment. Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges; and engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs annual report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022