India, Australia condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and the use of proxies for cross-border terrorism. In a joint statement following the India-Australia virtual summit on Monday, the two leaders stressed the need for all countries to take action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks.

"Recognising that terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in our region, the leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism," the joint statement read. "They reiterated the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, sustained, verifiable and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks," it added.

The two leaders agreed to continue to share information and coordinate on counter-terrorism efforts bilaterally, in Quad consultations and in multilateral fora. India has on several occasions said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan.

India's consistent position is that issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. New Delhi has maintained that the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment. Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terrorism against India; restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges; and engage in hostile and fabricated propaganda to vilify India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs annual report. (ANI)

