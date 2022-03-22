Left Menu

Eight killed in road crash in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Eight people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Xinhua reported citing the head of provincial traffic police directorate Jawad Shirzad as saying on Tuesday.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:45 IST
Eight killed in road crash in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Eight people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Xinhua reported citing the head of provincial traffic police directorate Jawad Shirzad as saying on Tuesday. The accident took place when the two vehicles hit head-on along a ring road in Police District 6 of provincial capital Jalalabad city on Monday evening, Shirzad told Xinhua.

The dead include four women, a child and three men, including the drivers of the cars, according to the official. Road mishaps are frequent in the mountainous country and occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022