Left Menu

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias India visit to consolidate ties, strengthen multifaceted relationship

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias arrived in India on Tuesday on a two-day official, aimed to consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:57 IST
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias India visit to consolidate ties, strengthen multifaceted relationship
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias arrived in India on Tuesday on a two-day official, aimed to consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries. This is the first visit of Foreign Minister Dendias to India who has been invited to the country by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar visited Athens on June 26, 2021.

This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release. India and Greece enjoy close and friendly ties, rooted in a rich historical past. The two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

The two ministers are also likely to discuss developments in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues of international interest. During his stay in New Delhi, the Greek Foreign Minister will call on the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022