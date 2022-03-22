Left Menu

Taliban removes Navroz holiday from Afghan calendar

Taliban have removed Navroz or Nowruz holiday from the Afghan calendar, according to media reports.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:05 IST
Taliban removes Navroz holiday from Afghan calendar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban have removed Navroz or Nowruz holiday from the Afghan calendar, according to media reports. In a handwritten letter, the Taliban Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs instructed government agencies to cancel the first and second day of the "Hamal" month and said that department employees should attend their official duties.

According to the letter, Navroz or Nowruz, which marks the Persian and Iranian New Year will not be celebrated in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Nowruz, is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of Nature and it is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

"We do not celebrate any ceremony that is not in Islam," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said, adding that their government would not celebrate Nowruz, as per media reports. However, the spokesman had claimed that the group will not prevent people from celebrating Nowruz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022