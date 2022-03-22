Taliban removes Navroz holiday from Afghan calendar

Taliban have removed Navroz or Nowruz holiday from the Afghan calendar, according to media reports. In a handwritten letter, the Taliban Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs instructed government agencies to cancel the first and second day of the "Hamal" month and said that department employees should attend their official duties.

According to the letter, Navroz or Nowruz, which marks the Persian and Iranian New Year will not be celebrated in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. Nowruz, is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of Nature and it is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

"We do not celebrate any ceremony that is not in Islam," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said, adding that their government would not celebrate Nowruz, as per media reports. However, the spokesman had claimed that the group will not prevent people from celebrating Nowruz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)