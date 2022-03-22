UAE Army delegation on 6-day visit to India

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army is on a six-day visit to India, aiming to enhance defence cooperation engagements between armies of the two countries. According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, the delegation arrived on March 21 and is visiting Indian Army training establishments and will attend the Inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST).

"The UAE Army delegation is currently visiting Army establishments in Maharashtra to include School of Artillery, Armoured Corps Centre & School, Mechanised Infantry Centre & School, National Defence Academy, Command Hospital of Southern Command, Army Institute of Physical Training, Military Intelligence School & Depot and Bombay Engineers Group & Centre," the ministry statement read. The UAE delegation will also be visiting Larsen and Tubro Limited and Tata Motors Limited at Pune.

It added that the agenda for staff talks of inaugural AAST to be organised at College of Military Engineering on March 25-26, which include issues related to military training, increase in course subscription in Indian Army establishments, and conduct of bilateral exercises and enhancing defence technical cooperation. (ANI)

