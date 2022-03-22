Left Menu

UK hits out at Russia for spreading disinformation

Hitting out at Russia for spreading disinformation, the UK on Tuesday said that it has enough weapons systems to defend both UK national security and maintain commitments to NATO.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:30 IST
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at Russia for spreading disinformation, the UK on Tuesday said that it has enough weapons systems to defend both UK national security and maintain commitments to NATO. "Update on Russia's latest attempt to spread disinformation: The UK has provided over 4,000 NLAWs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to continue their resistance against Russian aggression. The UK has enough weapons systems to defend both UK national security and maintain our commitments to @NATO. This includes a wide range of different systems," tweeted the UK Ministry of Defence.

Earlier in a video featuring UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, released on Tuesday, Wallace can be heard speaking to a man in a video call. He said that he had been targeted by an "imposter" posing as the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

UK Defence Secretary Wallace said that the UK was "running out of our own" NLAW anti-tank weapons in the "doctored clips". "This video, like most Russian propaganda, is fed out to obscure and manipulate the truth. People should be very sceptical about reporting on, and accepting as real, any part of these Russian state doctored clips," tweeted UK MoD.

After the video was published, Wallace said, "Things must be going so badly for the Kremlin that they are now resorting to pranks and video fakes." Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters that "the Russian state was responsible for the hoax telephone calls made to UK ministers last week".

"It is standard practice for Russian information operations to try and use these tactics, it seeks to be a distraction from their illegal activities in Ukraine, their human rights abuses, and so we will not be distracted from our purpose in ensuring Putin must fail in Ukraine," added the spokesman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

