4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report
Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:31 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
The assailant was shot and killed by a passerby on the scene, the police said.
The state-owned Kan TV news reported that the attacker is a Bedouin resident of the village of Hura in the Negev Desert. (ANI/Xinhua)
