4 killed in southern Israel stabbing attack: Report

Jerusalem [Israel], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

The assailant was shot and killed by a passerby on the scene, the police said.

The state-owned Kan TV news reported that the attacker is a Bedouin resident of the village of Hura in the Negev Desert. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)