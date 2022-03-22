Left Menu

World Bank approves 350-mln-USD pandemic relief funding to Jordan

The World Bank Group said Tuesday it approved 350 million U.S. dollars in additional funding for Jordan's COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to support poor and vulnerable households and workers amid the pandemic.

22-03-2022
Washington [US], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The World Bank Group said Tuesday it approved 350 million U.S. dollars in additional funding for Jordan's COVID-19 Emergency Response Project to support poor and vulnerable households and workers amid the pandemic. The funding will help the government launch reforms to advance an economic empowerment program, which aims to integrate poorer sections of the country's population into the labor market, the Jordanian Planning Ministry said in a statement.

It indicated that the additional support will partially finance the extension of a government program to provide wage subsidies to 110,000 formal workers in firms most affected by the pandemic, which prevents workers from losing income while keeping firms solvent and operational, according to the statement. The project will also continue to strengthen Jordan's overall social protection system to support the government efforts towards achieving effective COVID-19 response and resilient recovery. (ANI/Xinhua)

