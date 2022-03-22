Left Menu

Taliban's education ministry asks women personnel to wear hijab

Taliban's Ministry of Education has asked its women personnel to wear Hijab to their offices, while asking the men to refrain from shaving their beards, media reports said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:23 IST
Taliban's education ministry asks women personnel to wear hijab
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's Ministry of Education has asked its women personnel to wear Hijab to their offices, while asking the men to refrain from shaving their beards, media reports said. The new guidelines issued "recommends" the male members of the Taliban's education ministry to refrain from shaving their beards and to perform the five daily prayers in the mosque wearing headscarves and hats while the female members have been asked to wear the "Sharia Hijab" to their offices

The development comes just a few days after the Taliban announced the opening of schools for girls starting March 22 (today). The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women. and other human rights issues.

Earlier this month, in a meeting held in Afghanistan, the female Foreign Ministers of at least seventeen countries across the world expressed deep concerns regarding human rights violations and restrictions against women in Afghanistan, said a media report. Notably, the US special envoy for Afghan Women and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, on International Women's Day, had stressed the importance of participation of Afghan women for an inclusive, stable and economically viable Afghanistan, reports said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022