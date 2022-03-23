Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak govt approaches SC, seeks opinion on disqualification of dissident lawmakers

Ahead of the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to hear the presidential reference filed by the government to seek the top court's opinion on Article 63-A, which deals with the disqualification of the lawmakers over defection on Thursday. The government had decided to approach the SC for interpretation of Article 63(A) as Imran Khan's party is facing an internal revolt, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joining the opposition ranks.

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament in Islamabad on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. The Pakistani government to seek interpretation of Article 63-A by the apex court on disqualification of the lawmakers over defection.

According to Article 63 (A) of the Pakistan Constitution, a parliamentarian can be disqualified on grounds of defection if he "votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the parliamentary party to which he belongs, in relation to the election of the prime minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or a money bill or a Constitution (amendment) bill." The bench will be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, with Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel reported The News International.

Earlier, the information minister, Fawad Chaudhary said the government would seek the apex court's guidance on whether a person, who shifts loyalty for monetary benefit, should be ineligible for a lifetime for becoming a lawmaker or whether they could contest polls again and be elected to parliament. Moreover, the reference stated if the constitutional disapproval and prohibition against defection was effectively enforced with deterrence for the future as well, many such members would stand disqualified for life under Article 62(1)(f) and would never be able to pollute democratic streams.

The reference stated: "The questions of law of public importance revolving around the interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution have arisen in the context of the unending malaise of floor crossing and defections that have sullied and damaged the purity of the democratic process in the country for decades," reported The News International. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers on Friday stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad after breaking the main entrance. PTI's workers were angry against the dissident members who were staying inside the building.

The Sindh House attack has brought flak for the ruling government not just within but abroad too. The opposition leaders were highly scathing in their criticism of this attack. (ANI)

