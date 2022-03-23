Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa gives up on protege Imran Khan

All the escape routes for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are closing as the voting date or the no-confidence motion inches closer and if Imran Khan denies to put in his papers and "fight it out" then the situation in Islamabad could turn ugly, forcing Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to stomp hard on his protege. The ambitious army generals are known to uphold the military establishment are in a mood to not let anyone change the winds which are not in favour of the army.

If Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa were to retire in November this year, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza could take the post of Army chief. Mirza does not exaggerate anything and is known to uphold the military establishment. To cut to the chase, he will not let anyone disturb the equilibrium in favour of the army, reported Inside Over. He was reportedly among the four senior Generals, including Bajwa, who requested Imran Khan to put in his papers after the OIC meeting.

Bajwa is keen on ensuring the security situation in the country amid the brewing political battle. In a recent development, Bajwa, with his Brigade 111, the specialized unit earmarked for the protection of the residences of the President and Prime Minister besides key installations for the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. This is not the only security measure that the General has pursued because the capital is embracing itself for the March 23rd Pakistan Day parade at a time when a no-trust motion vote is scheduled for March 25.

The 111 Brigade of the Pakistani Army is key to the security of Islamabad and ambitious Generals of the Army like Pervez Musharraf has used the Brigade in ousting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Brigade is currently led by Brigadier Mehr Omar Khan, an alumnus of the US Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, reported Inside Over. Though exuding confidence in the failure of the no-trust move, Imran Khan has also intensified meetings with allies ahead of the session. Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)