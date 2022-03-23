Baloch human rights group hosts seminar to address Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan

Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) hosted a seminar titled, "The Baloch Lives Matter" during the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to highlight atrocities by Pakistan in Balochistan. The BHRC seminar, convened at the Geneva Press Club, was attended by representatives from different oppressed sections from Pakistan who shared their views on the human rights violations of the Baloch people in Pakistan and Iran.

Noting that Pakistan is committing heinous crimes against people in Balochistan, the speakers at the seminar stressed the need to make efforts to address the plight of Baloch people at the international fora. Some of these prominent speakers included Junaid Qureshi of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Hassan Hamdam and Jamshaid Amiri from the BHRC, Dr Lakhu Luhana and Dr Hidayat Bhutto of World Sindhi Congress (WSC), Nasir Aziz Khan of United Kashmir People's National Party, among others.

A short documentary made by BHRC was also played at the seminar to present a historical context of the human rights situation in Balochistan including its current terrible condition. Notably, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) earlier had expressed alarm over reports of a fresh wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan, including most recently, Hafeez Baloch, a postgraduate student at the university in Islamabad.

Experts believe that the missing persons may be dead or their mutilated bodies dumped into ditches and may be locked in some detention centers. (ANI)

