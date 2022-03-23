Four militants killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Four militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Bloro area of Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Monday, local media reported citing a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Notably, two security personnel and three passers-by were also killed in the exchange of fire, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The security forces also recovered some weapons from the possession of the killed militants. According to ISPR, the militants remained actively involved in activities against security forces. (ANI)

