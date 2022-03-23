Left Menu

German authorities crackdown on online hate speech against politicians

In a coordinated action, German authorities are cracking down on online hate speech directed at politicians by conducting searches and interrogating more than 100 suspects across Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said on Tuesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 07:16 IST
German authorities crackdown on online hate speech against politicians
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): In a coordinated action, German authorities are cracking down on online hate speech directed at politicians by conducting searches and interrogating more than 100 suspects across Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said on Tuesday. The criminal offences were related to insults against nationally known politicians. Other hate postings contained misleading fake news and misquotes that "appear suitable for defaming and discrediting the people concerned," the BKA noted. Two in three victims of online hate speech were female politicians.

"Freedom of opinion reaches its limits when it comes to defamation, insults and threats," BKA President Holger Muench said. With this joint operation, "we are making it clear that anyone who posts hate messages must expect the police to be at the front door afterwards." The joint operation is based on an investigation by the country's internet crime agency ZIT and the BKA into statements made on social media platforms in connection with last year's federal elections. More than 600 statements have been analyzed and checked for criminal content. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022