Hillary Clinton contracts COVID-19

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said that she had contracted COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 07:44 IST
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said that she had contracted COVID-19. "Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," the 74-year-old tweeted, who was also the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

In a follow-up tweet, Hillary informed that former US President and her husband Bill Clinton tested negative for the coronavirus and is "feeling fine." Bill is "quarantining until our household is fully in the clear," she said in a subsequent tweet. This comes less than a day after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced a positive test result.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Psaki said in a statement, adding U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative on Tuesday via a PCR test. The US has reported nearly 80 million COVID-19 cases and 972,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Health experts have warned that the US may see another rise in COVID-19 cases, as the new Omicron subvariant continues to spread across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

