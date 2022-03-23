Left Menu

London's Met Police hired over 100 cops with criminal convictions: report

London's Metropolitan Police had recruited more than 100 cops with criminal convictions in the past two years, according to an official report released Tuesday.

23-03-2022
London's Met Police hired over 100 cops with criminal convictions: report
London [UK], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): London's Metropolitan Police had recruited more than 100 cops with criminal convictions in the past two years, according to an official report released Tuesday. The report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the official police inspection body in Britain, said that the Met recruited people with criminal connections and more than 100 people who have committed offences in the past two years. "Some of these recruitment decisions may have been justifiable, but the force failed to properly supervise these people to lessen the risks."

As the largest police service in Britain, the Met doesn't know whether all those in sensitive posts, such as child protection, major crime investigation and informant handling, had been cleared to the level of security vetting needed, said the report. From failing to adequately supervise police officers who have previously committed offenses to inadequate vetting procedures, "we found substantial weaknesses in the Met's approach to tackling police corruption," said Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr. (ANI/Xinhua)

