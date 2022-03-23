Left Menu

Discussion held between Bihar, Nepal's Madhesh Pradesh govts on tourism promotion

As part of celebrations of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized a discussion between the Government of Bihar and Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal on Tuesday.

ANI | Birgunj | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:38 IST
Discussion held between Bihar, Nepal's Madhesh Pradesh govts on tourism promotion
Indian consulate in Nepal organizes moot as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (Photo Credit: Twitter/India in Birgunj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

As part of celebrations of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized a discussion between the Government of Bihar and Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal on Tuesday. The discussion was held on the topic "Promotion of Tourism between the Government of Bihar and Government of Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal".

The program was aimed at promoting bilateral tourism and overcoming difficulties faced by tourists from both sides and liaisoning between government and private agencies in this regard, the consulate said in a release. Satrughan Mahato, Minister for Industries, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh was the chief guest. The speakers highlighted the linkage of Chitwan National Park, Parsa National Park and Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

It was noted that the tourist destinations in India and Nepal are linked by Ramayana, Buddha and Jain Circuits. The focus was on promoting tourism destinations in Madhesh Pradesh and East and West Champaran districts of Bihar, the consulate release said. According to the consulate release, the need for establishing a Help Desk at the border was also discussed.

The Minister agreed to look into the matter of improving and streamlining collections of road taxes and other taxes from Indian vehicles in Nepal. He further assured the participants that the points raised were duly noted and appropriate actions will be taken to overcome the issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022