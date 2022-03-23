Left Menu

14 killed in Ghana road accident

At least 14 people were killed in a road crash along the Cape Coast-Takoradi coastal highway in southern Ghana on Tuesday, officials said.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:12 IST
14 killed in Ghana road accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Accra [Ghana], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 14 people were killed in a road crash along the Cape Coast-Takoradi coastal highway in southern Ghana on Tuesday, officials said. There were 14 charred bodies retrieved from the accident, said Emmanuel Bonney, the spokesman for the Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The accident involved a van and a truck at Asempasa, a community along the highway, he added. A fire ensued after the collision but was put out by the fire personnel, according to the spokesman.

He said details about the accident have not been established, but investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

