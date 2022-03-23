Left Menu

Taiwan reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including two locally transmitted infections and 95 imported infections, said the island's disease monitoring agency.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:55 IST
  • Taiwan

Of the new locally transmitted infections, one occurred in Taipei while the other was found in New Taipei, the agency said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 22,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,520 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

