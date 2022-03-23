Taiwan reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

Taipei [Taiwan], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Taiwan reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including two locally transmitted infections and 95 imported infections, said the island's disease monitoring agency.

Of the new locally transmitted infections, one occurred in Taipei while the other was found in New Taipei, the agency said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 22,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,520 were local infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)