Lavrov says end of Russia-Ukraine talks not good for US

It is not beneficial for the United States that Russia and Ukraine quickly complete the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:04 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 23 (ANI/Sputnik): It is not beneficial for the United States that Russia and Ukraine quickly complete the negotiation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"It is difficult to get rid of the impression that American colleagues are holding Kyiv by the hand. If you read [the works of] political scientists, both ours and Western ones, the Americans simply proceed from the fact that it is unprofitable for them that this process be completed quickly. They expect to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine," Lavrov said at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

The United States apparently wants Russia to be engaged in hostilities as long as possible, the minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

