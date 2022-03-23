Left Menu

China discusses historical relations it shares with Muslims at OIC meet, but avoids Uyghur issue

China took part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting here though it is not a part of the OIC, and discussed the historical relations that China and the Muslims share but avoided talking about the Muslim Uyghurs.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:36 IST
China discusses historical relations it shares with Muslims at OIC meet, but avoids Uyghur issue
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

China took part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting here though it is not a part of the OIC, and discussed the historical relations that China and the Muslims share but avoided talking about the Muslim Uyghurs. Reports have highlighted that Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang have been ill-treated by the Chinese authorities over the years.

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, OIC said in a statement. The meeting took place alongside the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the historical relation that China and Muslims share and also talked about different ways to promote bilateral dialogue and cooperation in political, economic, cultural, education, health and inter-civilization dialogue issues. They also talked about the area of cooperation, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, between China and other member states.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed the positive role of OIC in working as the bridge between China and the Muslim world. OIC's Secretary-General praised China for participating in the OIC meeting. The two parties also exchanged their views on a set of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The summit is taking place under the theme, "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development." Pakistani media said that over 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session. Although the meeting is being convened to promote OIC efforts in Afghanistan, Pakistan is likely to rake up the issue of Kashmir even as it fails to speak about Shia Muslims in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022